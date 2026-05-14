Maino on Bed-Stuy, Solitary Confinement & Navigating Industry Drama

‪@MainoTV‬ has seen it all, but never told his story like this. From his roots in Bed-Stuy to the path that led to solitary confinement, the Brooklyn legend opens up about how Maury’s own show helped him survive his darkest days. He dives into the moment music became his lifeline, how fatherhood changed his perspective, and the reality of navigating today’s most talked-about industry headlines.

Maino also breaks down the brotherhood he’s built with Jim Jones, Dave East, and Fabolous on their hit podcast, ‪@LetsRapAboutIt‬. He is living proof that no matter the adversity, you can always evolve.

The Results Are In…this is one episode you won’t want to miss!

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Maury Povich is a legendary journalist and cultural icon whose unfiltered authenticity and deep curiosity drive every conversation he has, both on and off the air.

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

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