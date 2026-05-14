She Lost Everything, Then Built ‘The Shade Room’ Into a Cultural Revolution

In this powerful new episode of On Par, Maury sits down with ‪@THESHADEROOM‬ founder Angelica Nwandu to discuss her incredible journey from unimaginable personal tragedy to becoming one of the most influential female founders in modern media.

Her life changed in an instant when her mother was tragically murdered by her father, leaving Angelica and her siblings to navigate a world of devastating trauma. It was through this pain that she discovered the power of poetry, a creative outlet that eventually gave her the purpose to redefine the digital landscape and spark a cultural revolution.

Central to her success is her dedication to the ‘Roommates”. Angelica has built a massive, loyal community by putting her audience first in every decision she makes, ensuring that The Shade Room remains a space for connection and conversation.

Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or a fan of The Shade Room, Angelica’s story of turning pain into a platform is a profound testament to leadership and strength. Tune in to see how her path to success is truly …’On Par’.

__

Maury Povich is a legendary journalist and cultural icon whose unfiltered authenticity and deep curiosity drive every conversation he has, both on and off the air.

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

🎧 Listen & Subscribe:

🔹 Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/42mhOM6

🔹 Spotify: https://bit.ly/43zDzJC

📱 Find Maury:

🔹 TikTok: / onparpod

🔹 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onparpod/?h…

🔹 YouTube: ‪@onparpod‬

🔹 X/Twitter: https://x.com/MauryOnPar

LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to stay On Par with Maury for new episodes and special guests every week! 🎙️