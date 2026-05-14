Steve Guttenberg Tells Maury Why He Hates Hollywood Culture

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From his first commercial to the height of the Police Academy phenomenon, Steve Guttenberg has remained one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, but the man behind the characters is even more legendary.

In this episode, Steve pulls back the curtain on his deep love for the craft of acting and his candid distaste for the industry culture that surrounds it. He takes us inside the harrowing reality of the LA fires, sharing the raw, first-hand account of his desperate efforts to save his neighbors by moving abandoned cars and knocking on doors as the flames closed in. Steve doesn’t hold back on his personal life either, touching on the vulnerability of being unlucky in love, his hopes for the future, and the profound influence his father had on his life.

We also dive into his upcoming film ‘Broad Trip’ with Sophia Bush and his recent film ‘Kidnapped By A Killer: The Heather Robinson Story’ where he stars in a role unlike anything he’s ever tackled. Steve also discusses the philosophy of radical optimism that fuels his Instagram. This is an unfiltered look at a movie star with a hero’s heart.

Follow Steve Guttenberg

Instagram: / steveguttenberg

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Maury Povich is a legendary journalist and cultural icon whose unfiltered authenticity and deep curiosity drive every conversation he has, both on and off the air.

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

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