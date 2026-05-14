I am encouraging voters in HD 13 to vote for Finley Warden in the June 2 primary election.

The philosophical divide within the Republican Party has existed for decades. It is more evident this year than in past primary election cycles because the philosophically statist wing of the party has been more publicly pronounced in their blatant collusion with big government, anti-freedom Democrats – both with their votes in the 2025 legislative session and with Democrat support in this election. It is to the point that one must realize the party label behind the names on the ballot is as often used for purposes of deceit as for purposes of informing voters.

Statists within the Republican Party fraudulently describe themselves as “conservative,” even going so far as to create their own website (Conservatives4MT) and their own voting index to conveniently redefine the term to fit their voting records, so desperate are they to deceive those who vote in the Republican primary. They even denigrate the names and reputations of well-known historical champions of conservative principles Edmund Burke (often cited as Founder of the Cultural and Political philosophy of conservatism) and John Locke with the outlandish claim that they adhere to the philosophy and writings of these two champions of just and limited civil government.

I ask primary voters in HD 13 in Lake County to not be fooled by this deceitful nonsense. Finley Warden is the true philosophical conservative in that race. Finley is a wonderful example of the fact that convictions pertaining to transcendent and “Self-evident Truths” regarding the principles of freedom, self-government, and constitutional restraints on civil government are universal and understandable … regardless of one’s age.

Rick Jore

Ronan