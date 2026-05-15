Sheena Sterling Has the Chops!

As I reflect on my years as Clerk and Recorder, one of the most valuable things I have learned is that real leadership isn’t just a title, it’s knowing when to jump in and guide a team to ensure productivity without chaos … no silos, no egos, no drama — just diligent, collaborative teamwork, leading by example with heart and hustle.

There is only one candidate that offers this kind of leadership: SHEENA STERLING.

The elected Clerk and Recorder is a department head/management level position. Both candidates running for Clerk and Recorder this June have had over two decades of commendable service with Flathead County. The greatest difference between the two? One offers longevity AND management experience while the other has no management experience and has focused on entry level positions throughout their tenure.

Not everyone has the ability to be a leader or navigate staff dynamics. Sheena does. I have mentored her throughout her advancement from the Plat Room Supervisor to the Clerk and Recorder Department Manager. She currently oversees all four Clerk and Recorder offices including GIS, Recording, Plat Room and Records Preservation. She has tenaciously embraced every challenge … including stepping up to serve as the interim Clerk and Recorder when medical challenges took me away from the office.

Over the last 12 years in leadership roles, Sheena has continued to advance her professional skills and soaked up every detail of recording, land record maintenance, document preservation and staff supervision. When situations get difficult, she handles them with poise, grace and professionalism. That’s why her experience isn’t simply “time served”; it is demonstrated in her daily interactions with county staff, business stakeholders and members of the public.

After three terms in office, and 20 years of service with Flathead County, retirement is calling my name. It has been my absolute honor working for the citizens of the community I love. I care deeply about the success of the Clerk and Recorder departments and Flathead County as a whole. I know what makes things run well: steady, smart, proven leadership. That’s why I hope you will join me in voting for Sheena Sterling for Clerk and Recorder. With her at the helm, the transition will be SEAMLESS—the Clerk and Recorder offices will continue to thrive and serve the public with integrity, accuracy and accountability. And honestly? That peace of mind means everything to me.

Debbie Pierson

Flathead County Clerk and Recorder