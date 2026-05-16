Support Brian Heino for Sheriff

What in the world is going on in the Flathead County Sheriff’s race? – a question I get often.



As a Deputy with the Sheriff’s Office, I don’t take public endorsements lightly. Our responsibility is to this community first, and that requires professionalism, objectivity, and a focus on facts.



That said, I am supporting Brian Heino for Sheriff.



My perspective comes from doing this job every day, handling calls, working cases, and operating in situations where decisions matter and consequences are real. There’s a clear difference between understanding this profession in theory and working it; and that difference matters.



I’ve watched as his opponent’s messaging attempts diminish Sheriff Heino’s experience and qualifications. Differences of opinion are expected in any campaign, but some of what’s being shared reflects a bizarre view of how our Sheriff’s Office actually operates, what our challenges are, what we’re responsible for, and where our successes and limitations truly lie.



From where I sit, it doesn’t appear that much effort has been made by Mrs. Cahalen to fully understand the day-to-day realities of this job or to engage with the people doing it. Instead, some of the messaging leans on assumptions, bias, or statements presented as fact that don’t align with what we’re actually seeing and dealing with on the ground.



I respect anyone willing to step forward and run for Sheriff, that takes commitment. But I also believe the conversation should be rooted in a clear, informed understanding of the profession and the responsibilities that come with it.



For me, my support comes down to confidence in experience, current and relevant training, and a practical understanding of the work.



Regardless of the outcome, my colleagues and I will continue to serve this community with professionalism and integrity. That part doesn’t change.



Charles Pesola

Kalispell