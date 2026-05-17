Triage Needed in D.C.

During the 16 years I spent in Helena representing the fine people of Flathead County, I had the privilege of working with and getting to know Dr. Al Olszewski. Dr. O was not only a smart man but one who was thoughtful in voting on everything that came across our desks in the Montana Senate.

Dr. Al carried bills to make Montana a better place to live, protect the unborn and always kept his constituents in mind. His voting record is on the leg.mt.gov website for all to see. When you need a question answered he will respond.

Al was born and raised in Great Falls, is an Air Force veteran (Major) who used his talents to mend the wounded and care for those who were fighting on the battlefield. He did his absolute best to get our loved ones home in one piece.

We need him to represent us in western Montana. He’s a proven conservative with a voting record and will stand up for us when elected as our next U.S. Representative from the western district.

As the ballots begin to drop in your mailbox this week, I hope you will mark the oval by his name. He will continue his life of service for all of us. We need him on our side in D.C. where some triage is necessary in the swamp.

Actions speak louder than words. Dr. Al for the win!



Dee Brown

Hungry Horse