There are people who will try to shame others for asking more from the Republican Party, insisting we protect an incumbent and the status quo to prove loyalty to an untouchable public figure. But my generation is tired of being disappointed, and we have every right to expect better.

Linda Reksten is paying for Fireweed Campaigns, operated by the former interim director of the Montana Democratic Party, to help run her primary race. As well as accepting donations from Democratic donors. Those who criticize Finley’s age should consider that Linda is resorting to extraordinary measures because she recognizes she faces a strong opponent. Finley Warden is a motivated, capable young man who stands his ground on important issues of our time. He is a native-born Montanan whose family has lived in Polson for six generations.

In the 2025 state legislature, Linda voted no on the House vote on SB 164, which would have established significant penalties for doctors who endanger minors through puberty blockers, hormones, and gender transition surgeries. Representative Reksten viewed the suggested penalties as too severe. Her vote falls short of my belief as a constituent. We should design a world where children can be children, and the government deters experimental treatments that carry an unjustifiably high risk of medical malpractice.

While serving as chair of the Montana House Education Committee, Linda failed to notice that the Montana Federation of Public Employees hosted trainings at a teacher’s conference on how to engage students in LGBTQ topics that should be left to parents. In contrast, Finley was willing to go undercover to document what many would consider a violation of parental rights.

HD 13 needs a legislator willing to draw a line in the sand. Courage and integrity are the right credentials for the job. Please vote for Finley Warden.

Faith Dawson

Polson