Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $575,000

Eureka
Where: 65629 MT Highway 37
Price: $570,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,560
This picture-perfect remodeled home sits on 1.5 acres with terrific views and easy access to town. The property has room for animals or an unbelievable garden. Located just minutes from Lake Koocanusa and the Canadian border, and about one hour from Kalispell. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30070822
Kalispell
Where: 812 Rivet Way
Price: $579,900
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,630
This newly constructed home features an open floor plan, gas fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. It also has custom wood cabinets, laminate flooring and underground sprinklers. Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools and the hospital. Wrangler Real Estate
MLS Number: 30064556
Columbia Falls
Where: 1930 Eighth Ave. W.
Price: $575,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,487
This exceptional home is situated on an oversized corner lot in a highly sought-after neighborhood. It has an inviting living room, vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Outside is a beautiful low maintenance yard, fruit trees, and a large rear deck. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30069547
Whitefish
Where: 6007 St. Moritz Dr.
Price: $589,000
What: Two-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,344
This beautifully finished Monterra condo has two ensuite bedrooms and three bathrooms. The residence has been thoughtfully updated with a remodeled kitchen, wine fridge and dry bar area. Includes access to a clubhouse, pool, sauna, fitness center and theater room. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30064376
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].