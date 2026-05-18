Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $575,000

Eureka

Where: 65629 MT Highway 37

Price: $570,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,560

This picture-perfect remodeled home sits on 1.5 acres with terrific views and easy access to town. The property has room for animals or an unbelievable garden. Located just minutes from Lake Koocanusa and the Canadian border, and about one hour from Kalispell. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30070822

Kalispell

Where: 812 Rivet Way

Price: $579,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,630

This newly constructed home features an open floor plan, gas fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. It also has custom wood cabinets, laminate flooring and underground sprinklers. Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools and the hospital. Wrangler Real Estate

MLS Number: 30064556

Columbia Falls

Where: 1930 Eighth Ave. W.

Price: $575,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,487

This exceptional home is situated on an oversized corner lot in a highly sought-after neighborhood. It has an inviting living room, vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Outside is a beautiful low maintenance yard, fruit trees, and a large rear deck. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30069547

Whitefish

Where: 6007 St. Moritz Dr.

Price: $589,000

What: Two-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,344

This beautifully finished Monterra condo has two ensuite bedrooms and three bathrooms. The residence has been thoughtfully updated with a remodeled kitchen, wine fridge and dry bar area. Includes access to a clubhouse, pool, sauna, fitness center and theater room. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30064376

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].