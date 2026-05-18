Support Eddy for Supreme Court

Montanans will soon face a pivotal election for a new associate justice on the Montana Supreme Court. I offer my insight in support of Judge Amy Eddy.



I began practicing law in 1983, as a general practitioner, and then as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney. I served as a judge in Flathead County for 17 years, first as a Justice of the Peace and then as a District Court Judge. In 2016, I began serving as an Assistant Attorney General teaching at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. I was later appointed Deputy Lieutenant Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General. I now consult as a law enforcement trainer and certified use of force expert to keep peace officers and communities safe.



During my career the practice of law, and judging, have changed. What has not changed, and in fact is needed more than ever, is the need for impartiality, nonpartisanship, and a dedication to legal excellence in the judiciary.



I met Amy in the early 2000s while serving as a judge in a trial advocacy program. Amy’s intelligence, ability, and professional but friendly demeanor were immediately apparent. In 2015, she was appointed to the 11th Judicial District bench where I was serving. Judge Eddy assumed a heavy case load in a new environment. I took it upon myself to ensure that she had the resources she needed, and a judicial colleague with whom she could consult while learning the judicial process. As her exemplary record shows, Judge Eddy’s intelligence, work ethic, demeanor, and ability to communicate with all those appearing before her are unparalleled! She has served without bias, favoritism, or allegiance to political affiliation. Her commitment to the rule of law is unwavering. I know first-hand that her character, ethical foundation, and commitment to the Montana Code of Judicial Conduct are beyond reproach. Judge Eddy is the right person at the right time. Please join me in supporting her campaign.



Judge David Ortley (Retired)

Kalispell