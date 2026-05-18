Vote Russell Cleveland for U.S. House

I first heard Russell Cleveland speak at an event in Whitefish in 2025. He had been actively campaigning since spring of that year, well before the filing period opened. He was spending his time and money campaigning for an office that he couldn’t even file for yet. He was already committed to being our representative for Montana House District 1.



I’ve heard him speak a few times since and I’ve had the opportunity to just chat with him prior to one of his speaking events. Every time I’ve listened to him, I’ve become more certain that he is the best person for the job.



Cleveland has the passion and commitment Western Montana deserves in the US House of Representatives. The planks in his platform are based in the real world and address concerns faced by regular Montanans – healthcare, protecting the state we love and creating freedom, equality and justice for us all.



Vote Cleveland in the primary on June 2 and help elect a candidate who will work for us, not for wealthy out of staters.

Amy Weeks

Columbia Falls