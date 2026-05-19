Are Montana Leaders Listening to the Calls for Public Lands Protections?

Montanans don’t always agree on politics. But when it comes to public lands, and the wildlife that depend on them, there is a remarkable and enduring consensus: these places matter, and they are worth protecting.

A new statewide poll from the University of Montana’s Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative makes that clearer than ever. Across party lines, Montanans are voicing growing concern about access to public lands, mounting environmental pressures, and the real-world impacts of reduced funding and staffing for land management.

For those of us at Montana Audubon, these findings echo what we hear every day from birders, hikers, hunters and families who value the rich habitats that sustain Montana’s birdlife: healthy public lands are a top priority. And, when access to our public lands is lost, management is stretched thin, protections are weakened, birds are often the first to signal that something is wrong.

Seventy-one percent of Montanans now say loss of access to public lands is a serious problem, and according to the new poll, that is a staggering 30-point increase since 2022. That matters for birds as much as people. Reduced access can limit habitat stewardship, restrict monitoring, and concentrate use in ways that degrade sensitive areas.

Montanans overwhelmingly support solutions that safeguard habitat and access. Eighty-four percent back a ban on the sale or transfer of public lands. The poll also showed strong support for continued investment in the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), protections for Wilderness Study Areas, and the designation of national monuments. These policies are not abstract; they are proven tools in Montana for conserving the habitats wildlife and people need to survive.

Continued LWCF investment for public land protection and outdoor recreation in Montana is crucial to ensuring this legacy and important driver of our economy. Today, outdoor recreation activities generate $3.4 billion in annual revenue to Montana, supporting nearly 31,000 sustainable jobs.

Despite the incredible success of LWCF, we remain vigilant to pressing threats to this program. As Congress works to reauthorize the Legacy Restoration Fund, it must ensure the future of LWCF remains strong by defending against proposals to weaken this incredibly successful program. Sixty-seven percent of Montanans surveyed support the original purpose of the LWCF, and don’t want funds diverted for infrastructure.

Perhaps most importantly, nine in 10 Montanans say conservation matters when choosing elected leaders. That’s not just a statistic; it’s a mandate and there are current opportunities to act. Senator Tim Sheehy can lead on conservation by co-sponsoring the Public Lands Integrity Act, which would prevent the sale of public lands through the budget reconciliation process. It should be an easy lift, given the strong support from Montanans. As Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Ryan Zinke finish their terms, we hope they too will support legislation to stop ongoing attempts to sell off our public lands. And to those aspiring to serve in their seats, we hope you’re listening.

Larry Berrin is the Executive Director of Montana Audubon. For 50 years, Montana Audubon has promoted the appreciation, knowledge, and conservation of our native birds, other wildlife, and natural ecosystems to safeguard biological diversity for current and future generations. The organization achieves its mission through bird science, conservation ranching, education and public policy.