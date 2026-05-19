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Crime

Identity of Deceased Released in Columbia Falls Shooting

Donald J. Schwindt, 59, died at the scene following a gunfire exchange on Dawn Drive last week

By Maggie Dresser
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked at the Flathead County Justice Center in Kalispell on March 31, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has released the identity of the individual who died last week in a Columbia Falls shooting on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Columbia Falls.

Donald J. Schwindt, 59, of Columbia Falls died when he and another person exchanged gunfire at 7:09 a.m. on May 11, resulting in both parties sustaining gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and secured the area while emergency medical personnel rendered aid to the injured individuals. Schwindt was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been completed at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula, according to the release.

The FCSO continues to actively investigate the incident.

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