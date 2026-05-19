Support Sprunger for House District 7

Please join me in supporting Republican Representative Courtenay Sprunger for House District 7 for the primary election. I own a business in her district and she is easy to contact and is always interested in my opinion. She returns calls and emails in a very timely manner. One of the most important reasons I support Courtenay is because she is committed to making our land use and DEQ regulations more user friendly and less burdensome on property owners. Courtenay is determined to cut red tape in an effort to provide more housing supply. Courtenay understands that bringing down housing costs for our children and grandchildren requires adequate housing supply. I support her 100% in her efforts. Please join me in supporting Courtenay Sprunger in the primary election for House District 7.

Ardis Larsen

Lakeside