Celebrating 50 Years of Wild and Scenic

River time has come early this year in the Flathead Valley as we mark the 50th anniversary of the designation of the Flathead Wild and Scenic River. The July 10th Flathead River Fest at Marantette Park celebrates this milestone and our community’s continued commitment to keep the Flathead River clean, cold, and free-flowing.

This wasn’t always the case though.

North Fork Flathead River. Photo courtesy of Flathead Rivers Alliance

Since the late 1940s, local residents have fended off three proposals to dam the Flathead’s crystal clear waters. First, the Glacier View Dam on the North Fork would have flooded over 50,000 acres – nearly 10,000 within Glacier National Park – ironically, in the name of flood control. The reservoir created by Smokey Range Dam, also on the North Fork, would have reached Polebridge. The Spruce Park Dam was proposed deep within the wilderness on the Middle Fork. A seven-mile-long tunnel would have diverted water from its reservoir to a new power plant on the shores of Hungry Horse Reservoir. This would have entirely dewatered the river below, including the popular Class IV rapids that river runners enjoy today.

Flathead Rivers Alliance’s lifejacket loaner program. Photo courtesy of Flathead Rivers Alliance

Spurred by the threats these dams posed to the Flathead River, the legendary wildlife biologist twins, John and Frank Craighead, challenged the U.S. Congress to create a system to protect the nation’s best remaining free-flowing rivers. Their efforts culminated in 1968 with the signing of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, a landmark law which remains the highest form of river protection in the United States. Though the three forks of the Flathead River weren’t added to the National Wild and Scenic River System until 1976, they will always be celebrated as the birthplace of river conservation in the U.S.

Protecting and enhancing the outstanding values of the three forks of the Flathead River for half a century doesn’t happen without the continuing effort and dedication of a large number of people. Across decades, professional land managers, river rangers, fish and wildlife biologists, foresters, historians, and trail builders have deliberately maintained these natural resources and access to them. Thousands of outfitters and guides have shared their passion for the forks of the Flathead with the public.

Most importantly, generations of Montanans take pride in the world-class waters that flow through the Flathead Valley. Flathead Rivers Alliance matches river lovers with river stewardship opportunities. Through education, safety, volunteerism, and community, we work to safeguard the future of the Flathead River System.

This year, we celebrate the foresight of those who fought to create a national system of protected rivers – including the Flathead – and thank them for leaving a legacy which includes a robust river recreation economy, renowned angling for native trout, and some of the cleanest water on the planet. We celebrate the longstanding community commitment to stewardship of our Wild and Scenic Rivers. The Flathead carved its place in history as the starting point for a movement to recognize and protect the nation’s premier waterways. Together, we’re looking forward to the next 50 years.

Middle Fork Flathead River. Photo courtesy of Jeremiah Watt

You can celebrate the Flathead River 50th anniversary with us at Flathead River Fest, July 10, 5-9 p.m. at Marantette Park. This free family-friendly river festival features:

Live music headlined by national touring artists Boot Juice

Raffle prizes from Red Eagle Aviation, Sawyer Paddles and Oars, and other supporting businesses

15 partner booths with interactive activities for all ages

Debut of Sacred Waters Brewing x Flathead Rivers Alliance special edition 50th Anniversary Flathead Wild & Scenic River beer

Guest speakers connected to the movement that started it all 50 years ago

Presentation by City of Columbia Falls

50-year Walk Through History Display

Scooping Sweet Peaks Ice Cream River Float

Custom adorn glitter

Shuttles

The above content is sponsored by Flathead Rivers Alliance and American Rivers. To learn more about sponsored content, email [email protected].