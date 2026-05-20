Support Peachey for House District 3

I’m writing to support Derek Peachey for Montana House District 3. In today’s political climate, it requires a lot of guts to publicly share one’s political opinions, but downright courage to run for office. Derek Peachey is a man of integrity and principle. He stands for upholding the virtues of family, a healthy community and growing economic opportunities for all. Derek doesn’t just claim those things, he lives them. It’s evident in his beautiful family, his success in business, and his contributions to Whitefish. More than ever, we need people in Helena that fight for virtue. When I fill out my ballot on June 2, I’m voting for people with integrity like Derek Peachey.



Marcus Duffey

Whitefish