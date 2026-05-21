Vote for Amy Eddy for the Montana Supreme Court

I write to urge you to vote for Judge Amy Eddy for the Montana Supreme Court.

During my 18 years as a Montana 11th Judicial District Court Judge, it was my distinct pleasure to come to know and respect Amy Eddy, both professionally and personally. She was an exceptional attorney, representing her clients skillfully and always with the highest ethical standards. When she took the bench over 10 years ago, I had no doubt she would bring those same characteristics to her work as a District Court Judge. My belief proved true.

For more than a decade, Judge Eddy has served Montana with the greatest distinction. She has managed a very heavy workload eﬃciently, fairly and in an unbiased manner, while giving all participants her utmost attention and respect. Moreover, Judge Eddy is vested in the community, piloting programs to assist families and children in child abuse and neglect cases and teaching regularly at local high school government and law classes.

Judge Eddy is committed to the rule of law and the Constitution; she understands that the judicial branch was created to function as a separate, independent, impartial, nonpartisan branch of government, operating as a check and balance on the other branches of government. Judge Eddy’s decisions are governed solely by the facts and the law pertaining to each case; you won’t find her pandering to politicians or seeking favor from political parties.

Judge Amy Eddy’s values, experience and work ethic make her the best candidate to be our next Montana Supreme Court Justice. I hope you will join me in supporting her with your vote.

Judge Katherine “Kitty” Curtis (Retired)

Whitefish