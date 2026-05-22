Proud to Endorse Sterling for Clerk and Recorder

I am proud to endorse Sheena Sterling for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder.

Over the course of my career in county government, I learned that leadership matters, but so does service. The best public servants are the ones who know their job, respect the responsibility they have been given, and never lose sight of the people they are there to serve.

Sheena Sterling brings those qualities to this race.

She has had the benefit of being mentored by Debbie Pierson, the current Flathead County Clerk and Recorder, who is retiring after three terms of service. That kind of mentorship matters. At the same time, Sheena has built her own experience through years of dedicated work in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, preparing her well for this position.

I have also been impressed by Sheena’s commitment to customer service. In county government, the public should be able to expect professionalism, courtesy, and knowledgeable assistance, and Sheena has demonstrated those qualities in the way she serves others.

Flathead County will be well served by someone who is experienced, grounded, and ready to lead. I believe Sheena Sterling is ready, and I encourage your support for her as our next Clerk and Recorder.





Jed Fisher

Kalispell