Can’t-Miss Events for Summer 2026

While the Flathead Valley’s beautiful trails, rivers and scenic lookouts may get the spotlight once the temperature rises and sun peaks out from behind the gray of winter, there’s still something to be said about the rich pool of local and national talent that grace stages and fill arenas across the region. This summer in the Flathead features a full slate of live music, rodeo, festivals and other events to keep you entertained throughout the sunny season. To get a taste of all the valley has to offer over the next three months, take a look at the roadmap below. But of course, it’s impossible to capture all of what the summer has to offer by way of various festivities, gatherings and otherwise notable activities. To see more of what the Flathead has to offer, check out flatheadevents.net.

Live Music & Concert Series

Home Ranch Bottoms

May 22-Sept. 5

For those of you looking for a more off the grid concert experience, Home Ranch Bottoms, with its intimate outdoor stage framed by the vast wilderness of the North Fork, might be the spot for you. Great food and great cocktails help deliver an atmosphere that’s best enjoyed when the days are long and the sun is shining. The musical lineup gravitates towards country, folk and Americana, but there are exceptions. Paul Lee Kupfer will kick off the summer concert series with two nights of performance on May 22 and 23 and Blue Point Bluegrass will wrap the season up Labor Day Weekend with shows on Sept. 4 and 5. Home Ranch Bottoms is located at 8950 North Fork Road in Polebridge. For more information and to buy tickets: https://www.homeranchbottomsmt.com/livemusic.

Northern Lights Saloon

May 22-Sept. 6

It’s a little further up the road than Home Ranch Bottoms, but the Northern Lights Saloon has plenty of live music booked for the summer, as well as a food and drink menu, and the adjacent Polebridge Mercantile, which is packed with food, drink, pastries, supplies, and other items. The more than 40 shows scheduled for this summer represent a range of sounds and include local acts like 20 Grand and Accordion Bob. The season starts with Dan Dubuque on May 22 and ends with Blue Point Bluegrass on Sept. 6. The Northern Lights Saloon is located at 255 Polebridge Loop in Polebridge. For more information: https://www.thenorthernlightssaloon.com/

Whitefish Summer Concert Series

June 26-28, July 24-26, Aug. 14-16

The Whitefish Theatre Company will be hosting three different tribute concert series starting with The Music of Dolly Parton in June. In July, there will be three nights of The Music of Queen, followed by a trio of August nights dedicated to The Music of Heart — a tribute to the groundbreaking women who redefined rock ‘n’ roll. Each show starts at 8 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center, which is located at 1 Central Ave. in Whitefish. Tickets can be purchased online. For more information: whitefishtheatreco.org/wf-summer-concert-series

Glacier Symphony Night at Rebecca Farm: “America 250”

July 3

This signature outdoor summer concert from the Glacier Symphony will have the fitting theme this July Fourth of “America 250,” which will be under the direction of Maestro Zoltek. During Symphony Night at Rebecca Farm, you’ll enjoy patriotic and pops favorites, food truck fare, drinks perfect for a summer evening and picturesque views of the vast Montana landscape. VFW Catering will also be providing bar service. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and gates will open two hours prior. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for teens and free for kids age 12 and under. Tables are available under the tent ($600) and in open air ($500). Eight complimentary tickets are provided with the purchase of a table. Contact the box office for assistance at (406) 407-7000 or visit wachholzcollegecenter.org/glaciersymphony for more information. Rebecca Farm is located at 1385 Farm to Market Road in Kalispell.

Under the Big Sky

July 17-July 19

Headlined by Cody Jinks, Zach Top and Chris Stapleton, this three-day festival features more than 35 musical performances. Now in its seventh year, Under The Big Sky regularly brings out thousands of music lovers. In addition to live music, the festival will also have rodeo events, arts and merchandise vendors, food and beverages. The festival takes place at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish. Tickets can be purchased online. For more information: www.underthebigskyfest.com

Abayance Bay on Lake Koocanusa in Rexford. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Abayance Bay Summer Concert Series

June 24-Aug. 29

Abayance Bay is the only full-service marina and hospitality facility on the U.S. side of Lake Koocanusa, about eight miles west of Eureka. While the bay hosts a summer concert series with more than a dozen shows lined up, it’s certainly not short on other things to do. Amenities include 200 boat slips, a boat launch, an outdoor bar, a concert amphitheater, a year-round restaurant, tent and RV camping, two beaches and 40 acres of recreation space. The summer concert series will kick off with a five-day Red Clay Strays Fan Fest, which will feature two headlining sets from the Red Clay Strays and headlining sets from Lukas Nelson and St. Paul and The Broken Bones. The sound of Southern rock and soul will also roll into the bay Aug. 19 when Gov’t Mule headlines one night as part of their “Kicking In Your Stall Tour.” For more information and other concert dates, visit abayancebaymarina.com/live-shows.

Sports

Bigfork Whitewater Festival

May 22-May 24

After hitting the half century mark last year, the Bigfork White Water Festival is back again to kick off the summer and raise money for the Montana Kayak Academy. The beloved local event revolves around a stretch of the Swan River that runs through Bigfork, dubbed “the wild mile” for its Class IV whitewater rapids, and features slalom kayak and canoe competitions, a stand-up paddleboard flat water race, raft races and at least one dance party. For more information and a schedule of events, bigforkwhitewaterfestival.com.

Brash Rodeo in Columbia Falls. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Brash Rodeo Summer Series

May 23-Sept. 5

Every year beginning in the spring and continuing into the fall, the Blue Moon Arena in Columbia Falls hosts a weekly rodeo that includes bull riding, bareback, saddle bronc, barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping and steer riding. The rodeo typically takes place on Thursday nights. The rodeo kicks off each night at 7 p.m., with the exception of May 23 and Sept. 6 and 12, when the rodeo starts at 6 p.m. Gates for the rodeo open an hour-and-a-half before the rodeo starts. The Blue Moon Arena is located at 167 Half Moon Rd. in Columbia Falls behind the Blue Moon Nite Club. For more information: www.glaciercountryrodeo.com

Bigfork Montana Rodeo

July 5-July 8

This professional rodeo event includes live music, food vendors, a kids area, and free parking. The first night of the rodeo, July 5, people are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. On July 6 veterans and active-duty military get in free. July 7 kids 12 and under get in free, and the final night of the rodeo, July 8, features a live concert immediately after the rodeo. Located at Bigfork Arena at 2840 MT Highway 82 in Bigfork. For more information: www.bigforkrodeo.com

Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo

Aug. 12-Aug. 16

The Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo is expected to once again feature more than 100 commercial exhibitors and more than 6,000 exhibits from regional residents. In addition to the PRCA rodeo, the fair will also include carnival rides, fair food, live music and a livestock show and sale. Located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds at 265 N. Meridian Rd. in Kalispell. For more information: www.nwmtfair.com

A Glacier Range Riders in Kalispell. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Glacier Range Riders

May 26-Aug. 30

Whether you’re looking for a date night or a family-friendly summer day, make sure to check out Flathead Valley’s baseball team, which will be entering its fifth season this summer. With a franchise-record number of home games on the schedule this season (nearly 55, in fact), there’s plenty of opportunities to check out the Range Riders over the next three months. The team will open the season with a six-game home stand beginning May 26 at 6:35 p.m. Home games will continue throughout the summer until August 30, with several promotional nights sprinkled in between. For families with kids (and adults) with a love for the work of a cartoon mouse named Mickey, the Range Riders will have three Disney-themed promotional nights: Toy Story on June 7, Cars on July 26 and Star Wars on August 7. The team will also have special promotional games for Father’s Day (June 21) and the Fourth of July (July 3-5). The Range Riders play at Glacier Bank Park in north Kalispell. For tickets and more information, visit www.gorangeriders.com.

The Event at Rebecca Farm

July 15-July 19

Summer 2026 will mark the 25th year of this Flathead Valley staple event. The multiway equestrian triathlon competition draws thousands of people to Rebecca Farm for its Olympic qualifier level courses, and competitions that go through the three eventing disciplines of dressage, cross-country and show jumping. Spectators will be able to shop from vendors featuring regionally made goods, art, apparel and jewelry. Rebecca Farm is located at 1010 W. Spring Creek Rd. in Kalispell. For more information: www.rebeccafarm.org

Arts and Festivals

Whitefish Woody Weekend

June 26-June 28

Now in its 14th year, the Whitefish Woody Weekend held at the Lodge at Whitefish Lake brings together a range of historic and modern wooden boats from across the West for the public to view for free. Sponsored by the Big Sky chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, the event aims to celebrate the craftsmanship of wooden boats and coalesce its owners to share the history and upkeep of each vessel. Event highlights include a wooden boat parade on Whitefish Lake from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and a boat show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Spectators will get the chance to vote for their favorite boat, enter to win a boat ride and enjoy food and drinks and live music at the Tiki Bar. For more information, visit lodgeatwhitefishlake.com.

Arts in the Park in Kalispell. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Arts in the Park

July 10-July 12

Hosted by the Glacier Art Museum, this arts, crafts and music festival will include over 80 juried artists and artisans’ booths offering handmade paintings, jewelry, ceramics and housewares. Attendees can also visit community partner booths with free activities. Each day will include multiple live music performances, and there will be a wine and beer garden on site and food trucks. Ticket sales support the Glacier Art Museum’s educational art exhibitions and programs and can be purchased online or at the gate. Children 12 and under get in free. Arts in the Park is located at Depot Park in downtown Kalispell. The festival will go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information: glacierartmuseum.org/park

Bigfork Festival of the Arts

Aug. 1-Aug. 2

The festival, now in its 48th year, brings arts, crafts, food and music to Bigfork over the course of a weekend. The festival debuted in 1978 and in recent years it has included more than 145 booths. Annual festival attendance is estimated to be in excess of 6,000 people. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. For more information: www.bigfork.org

Huckleberry Days Arts Festival

Aug. 7-Aug. 9

The 37th Annual Huckleberry Days Arts Festival in past years has included more than 100 artists and food vendors. The free admission arts festival highlights handcrafted items and there will events and activities on location and around town with an emphasis on huckleberries, including a pancake breakfast at the Whitefish Moose Lodge #642 with freshly picked huckleberries courtesy of Whitefish Boy Scouts Troop #1936. Located at Depot Park in Whitefish. For more information: business.whitefishchamber.org



Whitefish Trail Hootenanny

Aug. 21

The Whitefish Trail Hootenanny will be held on Friday Aug. 21 in Depot Park in downtown Whitefish from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The community event celebrates local trails and open lands with live music, local beer, food trucks, a raffle, and kids activities, with 100% of proceeds supporting the nonprofit Whitefish Legacy Partners, the Whitefish Trail and local conservation lands. For more information, visit www.whitefishlegacy.org.

Farmers Markets

Bigfork

Those of you living in Bigfork luck out in the summer as the city features not one, but two farmers markets each week. The Bigfork Monday Market takes place — you guessed it — each Monday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Memorial Day through Labor Day. The market’s selection includes local farmers, live music, craftsman and food trucks The Bigfork Monday Market is in downtown Bigfork at Lake Baked/River View Bar, on the corner of Mill and Bridge Street. Bigfork’s original Farmers’ Market takes place each Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the corner of Highway 35 and 83, next to the Bigfork Liquor Barn. The vendor owned market, established in 2007, provides a low-cost venue for local Artists and craftsmen, and local farmers.

Columbia Falls

The Columbia Falls Community Market, which garnered more than 31,000 attendees and raked in more than $775,000 in vendor sales in 2025, runs each Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting May 14 and continuing through Sept. 24. The market brings together local food, art, music and community every week and takes place at 165 Veteran Dr.

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Kalispell

For more than 50 years, the Kalispell Farmers Market has been a vibrant gathering place where local farmers, ranchers, artists and makers come together to sell their goods, share their talents and connect with the community. The spring edition of the market this year will run every Saturday from May 2 to July 18, while the fall dates for the market will be July 25 through Oct. 17. The market is at Flathead Valley Community College, 777 Grandview Dr., and runs from 9 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

Polson

The Polson Farmers Market Co-op is the oldest running farmers market in Lake County, Montana, operating in Polson on the south shore of Flathead Lake and nestled at the foot of the Mission mountains. The market features more than 50 vendors providing a variety of local grown, hand crafted and baked goods. Polson Farmers Market opens the first Friday in May and continues through the second Friday in October, running every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Whitefish

Entering its 23rd year, the Whitefish Farmers Market is the place to be Tuesday nights this summer for rotating live musical artists, a variety of prepared food and the season’s freshest products. The market runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., starting June 2 and continuing through Sept. 29 at the North end of Central Avenue.