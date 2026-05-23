Support Finley for the House of Representatives

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are more than words—they’re a shared ideal meant to guide how we live together. At their core, they call for a society where people are free to live safely, think independently, and seek meaning in their own lives.

Today, many people feel both hope and concern about the direction of our country. There are real questions about how our systems—economic, educational, and political—are serving everyday people and especially the next generation. Rather than dividing over these concerns, we can use them as a starting point for honest conversation, grounded in facts, mutual respect, and a commitment to truth.

Supporting our children means giving them not only opportunity, but also a voice in shaping the future they will inherit. That requires fresh perspectives, civic engagement, and a willingness to question the status quo while working constructively toward solutions.

In that spirit, emerging voices like Finley Warden who is running for the House of Representative District 13 (Lake County) represent a new generation stepping forward with energy and conviction. Whether or not one agrees with every position, encouraging thoughtful participation and accountability in public life strengthens the very principles of unity, transparency, and shared purpose that underpin life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. A vote for Finley Warden is a positive vote for conservative Montana.

David Passieri

Ronan