To my Flathead neighbors who’ve supported Donald Trump in the past, are you tired of the corruption yet?



It was recently announced that Trump dismissed his lawsuit against the IRS. In exchange, he will set up a fund with $1.776 billion. What will he do with the funds? No one really knows. It seems some may be given to convicted January 6th insurrectionists and to Trump’s friends and supporters, men like Roger Stone and Steve Bannon, but no one really knows. There are no rules. Five men chosen by Trump will decide the merits of each claim.



He is stealing $1.776 billion in taxpayer dollars with no rules, no oversight and, according to Judge Kathleen Williams, no legal court settlement. He is stealing the money now because he knew that his lawsuit against the IRS had no legal basis and was likely to be thrown out.



How much does he have to take from our country before it’s enough? How much is too much? Are you tired of the corruption yet?

Amy Weeks

Columbia Falls