Courtenay is an Ardent Supporter of Second Amendment Rights

What should I come across in my recent visit to the Flathead but a glossy flyer proclaiming, “Courtenay Sprunger will take away your guns! Only outlaws will have guns!” Apparently, the flyer, sourced in Virginia, draws its conclusion from her vote on the ill-fated, flawed HB 733, which died 77-22 on the House floor. Joining Courtenay were known local conservative representatives such as Ed Byrne, Terry Falk and Steve Kelly. Even Freedom Caucus dignitary, Jerry Schillinger, voted against HB 733.



If the “anti-gun!” claim weren’t so patently false, it would be comical. It has about as much credibility as saying Courtenay is “anti-oxygen.” Courtenay and I grew up in a home filled with guns. Reverently treated, our rifles and handguns were – and are – part of a family legacy. Our uncle, Dick Riedel, had a collection that would have awed a US Cavalry unit, and one of Courtenay’s own treasured mementos is our dad’s handgun. Guns, valued like jewelry, accompanied us on hunts, hikes in the woods and afternoon target practices. On an occasion or two, a hogleg came in handy on a dark night.



Apparently, the Virginia dark money group hasn’t bothered with research, either: Courtenay is endorsed by both the NRA and Montana Shooting Sports Association. She’s been a tireless advocate for law enforcement (LE wouldn’t get far with pop guns) and she’s an ardent supporter of Second Amendment rights.



And yeah, she’s my sister and I’m proud of her! If you see any further fodder heralding Courtenay Sprunger as “anti-second amendment,” do what I did. Pitch it into the nearest trash can where it belongs.

Justin Burt

Kalispell