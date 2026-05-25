Durham is Target of Unfair Attacks

My name is Senator Mike Cuffe. I served eight years in the Montana Legislature with both Steve Gunderson and Neil Duram, who are seeking election to Senate District 1, along with Vince Backen who is a novice in the political world.

I decided not to endorse anyone in this Senate race, but I will address unfair, ugly Bully Boy stuff!

Neil Duram is the target of unfair attack ads from an outside political group through large postcards, direct phone calls, and phone text messages coming from Virginia and Washington.

No, I don’t believe Steve or Vince ordered those negative ads, but someone needs to tell the truth!

The ugly ads reference Montana HB 733, which went down with only 22 yes votes, 77 no votes and one absent. Neil was among those who felt the bill was flawed and voted no.

Neil Duram is Eureka police chief, an avid hunter, a sponsor of Friends of NRA, a firearms instructor, a black powder shooter and meet organizer, a retired Montana Highway Patrol sergeant, has been a Boy Scout leader, a church youth leader, gives grade school tours at our state capitol, and a regular ambulance volunteer.

He chaired House Transportation Committee and vice chaired the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee, served on House Tax Committee and Western Montana Conservation Commission.

He has been honored by Montana Electrical Cooperatives for the pullover law to protect utility workers, helped carry the resolution against removing Snake River Dams and stood up with Steve and I for Lincoln County on selenium issues and Columbia River Treaty and natural resource jobs.

Neil sponsored the school bus safety extended stop arms law; he fought for Interbel Telephone and internet providers trying to put fiberoptic cable under railroad right of way to reach rural schools; Duram helped to sponsor laws to name Highway 37 bridge for Art Rambo and Highway 37 near Eureka for Danny Radish, both Vietnam War Veterans who were awarded Silver Star medals for heroic service!

Steve Gunderson, who termed out of the House in 2023, was a major force in natural resources, chairing House Natural Resources Committee as well as chairing the all-year-long Environmental Quality Council. We supported each other in many ways on many issues.

Gunderson’s committee work included Local Government, Business and Labor, and Rules. He carried many good bills which I supported over his eight years in the House of Representatives. We always had a good relationship.

Years ago, I encouraged both Gunderson and Duram to run for House District 1 and 2. These two good men won, and both served admirably in the Montana House, both seek your vote for senator along with a well-intentioned political newcomer. You, the voters, get to decide.

I write this to counter negative and misleading advertising coming from outside Senate District 1.

My Senate term comes to an end when the new legislature convenes January, 2027. Serving as your senator has been a great honor and the high point in my life.

Mike Cuffe is a Republican state senator from Eureka.