Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $2,400,000

Kalispell

Where: 1555 Stillwater Rd.

Price: $2,395,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,067

This 46-acre luxury estate in Kalispell’s West Valley features sweeping views of farm fields, mountains and Glacier National Park. The home has been fully remodeled and has wood floors, rustic log accents, and a striking rock fireplace. Outside is 41 acres of irrigated cropland supporting lush alfalfa production. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

MLS Number: 30055227

Kalispell

Where: 543 Harvest View Ln.

Price: $2,390,000

What: Five-bedroom, five-bath home

Square Feet: 4,673

This gorgeous home sits on 2.9 acres and has an open-concept layout, abundant natural light, and sleek furnishes throughout. It features a beautiful kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and a huge center island. Located between Kalispell and Whitefish, you’ll enjoy privacy and stunning scenery without giving up convenience. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30068218

Whitefish

Where: 420 Little Creek Ln.

Price: $2,390,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 4,495

This partially updated home sits on more than 10 private acres and has sweeping views of the Whitefish Range. It features vaulted ceilings, bamboo flooring, and a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The property is cross-fenced for horses and includes a shop, barn, and chicken coop. Keller Williams Realty

MLS Number: 30064282

Dayton

Where: 44625 Wild Horse Island Ln.

Price: $2,400,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,075

This off-grid private retreat on Wild Horse Island features a carefully crafted log cabin, abundant natural light, hardwood floors, and breathtaking lake and mountain views. As the only vacation rental on the island, this remarkable property includes two deeded boat slips at the While Horse Marina on the mainland. Clearwater Montana Properties

MLS Number: 30055298

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].