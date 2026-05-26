Sterling Leads with Patience, Humility, and Professionalism

As a long-time resident of the Flathead Valley and a current employee in the Flathead County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, I have had the privilege of working closely with Sheena Sterling and seeing firsthand the kind of leader she is.



Sheena is one of the most dedicated and capable people I have ever worked with. She is incredibly knowledgeable, hardworking, and fully understands all four divisions of the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. No matter how busy things become, she always knows what is happening throughout the office and makes sure her staff feels supported.



What stands out most to me, though, is the way Sheena genuinely cares about the people she works with. During one of the hardest times in my life, when I lost a close friend overseas, Sheena immediately stepped in and offered to cover my responsibilities so I could be with my family and take the time I needed to grieve. That kindness and understanding meant more to me than I can fully express.



Sheena leads with patience, humility, and professionalism. She does not seek attention for herself. Instead, she works hard behind the scenes to support her staff and help others succeed. She has earned the respect of the people around her because she leads by example every single day.



Flathead County would be well served by electing Sheena Sterling as the next Clerk and Recorder. I am proud to support her.



Toni Popp

Kalispell