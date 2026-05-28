For a long time, I thought round and oblong radishes were called salad radishes because they were only eaten raw, usually in a tossed salad. But their versatility extends beyond their main use. Radishes can also be pickled and even roasted like other root vegetables.

When raw, radishes generally have a peppery bite and crunchy texture. Pickling offsets some of their spiciness with tanginess when pickled in vinegar, umami when pickled with miso and sour notes when fermented. Roasting mellows radishes even more, giving them a taste reminiscent of brussels sprouts but a crisper, firmer texture. Balsamic vinegar builds on the sweetening effect of roasting and turns radishes into a simple yet unexpected hot side dish.

I rarely use radish tops in salads because by the time the bulbs have grown large enough to slice, their greens have turned rough and fuzzy. Roasting the greens overcomes that, especially when cooked hot and long enough that they start to char and crisp. Freshly harvested radishes have the best greens for roasting.

I get the crispest radish greens in a stainless steel or cast-iron skillet. Use a nonstick ovenproof skillet if you prefer brighter, wilted greens, or only steam them on top of the radishes for the final five minutes of roasting time. If you only have a nonstick skillet but want crispy greens, spread them on a baking sheet to roast like Oven-Roasted Kale Chips alongside the radishes.

Balsamic-Roasted Radishes

Serves 2-4

2 6-ounce bunches of salad radishes with tops (about 24 small radishes)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese for serving

Place an 8- to 12-inch oven-safe skillet in the oven and preheat to 450°F.

Cut off the radish tops and thin taproots, if desired, composting the taproots and any wilted or yellowing leaves. Put the radish bulbs in large bowl of cold water. Run your hands along them, working free any dirt, and set them in a colander to drain before transferring them to a tea towel. Pat the radishes dry with the tea towel, and then cut them in half or, if large, in quarters.

Replace the water, swirl the greens in it until they’re also dirt free, and then drain them in the colander or a salad spinner. Rinse and dry the bowl, and then add the oil, vinegar, salt and pepper and whisk until combined. Add the radishes and toss to coat.

Carefully pull the hot skillet from the oven, add the radishes and return the pan to the oven. Let the radishes roast for 10 minutes.

Carefully remove the skillet, leaving the oven on. Swirl the greens in the still-oiled bowl until coated, and then spread them over the radishes. Cook for five minutes, stir and toss the radishes and greens and cook for another three to five minutes, until the greens are crisp and the radishes are golden and tender. Serve immediately with grated Parmesan.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger. Learn more about this month’s salad dressing and risotto workshops at TwiceAsTasty.com.