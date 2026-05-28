Ryan Busse is the Democrat That Can Win in November

I’m voting for Ryan Busse for Congress, because I believe he is the candidate best positioned to win the general election in November. Here’s why.

Ryan lives and breathes this district. He has lived in the Flathead Valley for more than 30 years, raised his family here, and spent decades fighting for the communities and public lands that make western Montana special. He has shown up for Democrats and for this state long before running for office himself.

Ryan has also already been thoroughly vetted — and that matters enormously. Republicans will use every tool they can to hold this seat, and we cannot afford surprises in a race this important.

He has built a serious coalition that reflects this district: local elected officials, business owners, conservation leaders, community members, and respected national organizations. Just as importantly, Ryan has earned support from people who can help win a general election here, not from polarizing national figures who could make it harder to compete in western Montana.

Most importantly, Ryan knows how to talk to Republicans and independents. He grew up in conservative circles, built a career in a conservative industry, and lives in one of the more conservative parts of the district. We need a candidate who can earn crossover support to win in November.

If Democrats want to flip this seat, we need to nominate someone who can win. That’s why I’m supporting Ryan Busse, and I hope you’ll join me in voting by June 2.

C.B. Pearson

Missoula