Authorities Recover Body from Flathead Lake in Bigfork

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office officials on Wednesday recovered the body of a 72-year-old woman from Flathead Lake near Bigfork, according to Sheriff Brian Heino.

Authorities have identified Gale Dal Molin Eversole of Bigfork. The decendant was recovered within an hour-and-a-half after bystanders reported seeing a body in the water and called dispatch at 11:37 a.m. on May 27.

An autopsy has been completed at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

Eversole’s vehicle was parked at Wayfarers State Park.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation.

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