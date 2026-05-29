Elect Dr. Al to Congress

Electing Dr. Al Olszewski as Montana’s next U.S. Congressman matters deeply to our state’s future. What we saw at the March candidate filing deadline undermined the integrity of our elections. Rep. Ryan Zinke and Sen. Steve Daines waited until the final days — and even minutes — to withdraw from reelection, effectively clearing the path for their preferred successors. While anyone can file, the reality is stark: incumbents almost never lose Montana primaries. The last time a U.S. House incumbent lost one was 1932 — nearly a century ago. These switcheroos were not democracy; they were the theft of voter choice and ultimately our American freedom.



Dr. Al Olszewski stepped forward to offer an authentic alternative — a proven servant of the people rather than a pre-selected candidate. As a former state legislator with experience in both the Montana House and Senate, Dr. Al has a strong record defending life, the Second Amendment, and our hunting, fishing, and trapping heritage. No other candidate in this race has ever cast a legislative vote and, quite frankly, they are unqualified to do the job. Dr. Al is ready to hit the ground running on day one to put Montana first in Washington, D.C. — exactly how it should be.



In 2022, Dr. Al came within a razor-thin margin of defeating Congressman Zinke despite being outspent three-to-one, winning Flathead County outright. His support has been earned through decades of living, working, raising a family, and serving Northwest Montana. He will be a principled statesman all Montanans can be proud of and the clear choice for Western Montana in the MT-01 Republican Congressional Primary.



This election matters. I urge voters to reject the status quo and choose a congressman who will always put Montana First. Vote Al “Doc” Olszewski in the primary this Tuesday.

Megan Smith

Kalispell