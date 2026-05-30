Authorities Warn of Spring Runoff Hazards Amid Flood Watch

As warm temperatures and rain contribute to snowmelt and rising river levels amid spring runoff, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino is urging residents and visitors to use extreme caution around waterways due to hazardous conditions.

Cold temperatures, swift water and debris are creating challenging conditions and has prompted multiple water rescue incidents in recent days as river levels are forecast to continue rising over the weekend.

“This volume of water is causing a lot of different issues,” Heino said.

Search and rescue crews have responded to four flipped rafts on the Flathead River system in recent days, which Heino attributes to high water conditions combined with warm temperatures that have attracted boaters to the water.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, two separate parties flipped their boats in the same hole on the main stem of the Flathead River downriver from the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company. Heino said the high water has submerged a large rock that is exposed at lower levels, causing boats to flip.

Crews responded to two separate incidents on Thursday, one of which involved a flipped raft in Devil’s Elbow on the South Fork and another flipped raft in the Bone Crusher rapid on the Middle Fork. Teams also responded to a flipped kayak on Ashley Lake.

Heino said debris and logjams are also creating hazardous conditions along with cold water temperatures.

“All of this water is coming out of the mountains,” Heino said. “It’s 30, 40 degrees and when you’re trying to swim, the body cramps up. Life jackets are essential and drysuits.”

A Flathead County Search and Rescue jetboat in Kalispell on June 15, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Authorities recommend wearing life jackets and cold water gear like drysuits or wetsuits, avoiding river recreation during high flows, supervising children near any body of water and having awareness of floating or submerged debris.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from Saturday through Monday evening as heavy rain and snowmelt are expected to cause excessive runoff. Up to 2 inches of rain is forecast to fall in the valleys with the potential for 4 inches at high elevations by Monday.

Areas susceptible to flooding include low-lying buildings and roads in Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy’s Bend. Road closures are possible in areas along U.S. Highway 93 between Kalispell and Somers and Old Steel Bridge Road while crops adjacent to the Flathead River are at risk of flooding, according to the National Water Prediction Service.

The Flathead River has exceeded the minor flood stage of 13 feet, according to the Columbia Falls streamflow gage, and is forecast to peak at 14.13 feet on Saturday.

The Middle Fork is forecast to peak at 8.62 feet on Monday while the North Fork is forecast to peak at 9.72 feet on Tuesday, both of which are below flood stage, according to the National Water Prediction Service.

Heavy rain is expected to begin Saturday, accompanied by gusty winds and hail up to half-an-inch in diameter with heavy showers that could produce isolated flash flooding.

The slow-moving weather system will head north along the Continental Divide with up to 6 inches of wet snow possible above 6,500 feet on Sunday morning.

A thunderstorm rolls over Flathead Lake in Somers on May 28, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

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