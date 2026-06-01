Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Kalispell

Where: 267 Glacier Ranch Rd.

Price: $799,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,528

This home sits on more than 2 elevated acres and has an efficient floor plan and natural interior finishes. It features maple flooring, slate stack stone, alder doors, ceramic tile, and a completely remodeled kitchen. The home also includes beautiful views of the Swan Range and is located just 15 minutes from Flathead Lake. Revel Real Estate

MLS Number: 30071485

Bigfork

Where: 85 Golf Terrace.

Price: $799,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,704

This beautifully situated home overlooks the 7th fairway at Eagle Bend Golf Course. It has expansive windows, a functional layout, and a spacious two-car garage. Located just minutes from downtown Bigfork, this property is perfect for full-time living or a relaxing getaway retreat. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30071188

Kila

Where: 212 Swamp View

Price: $795,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,613

This private 9.6-acre retreat overlooks the Smith Lake Waterfowl Production Area in a peaceful and breathtaking setting. The log home has vaulted ceilings, natural stone fireplaces, and a daylight basement. The property includes a garage, pole barn, storage sheds, and a guest cabin. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30071752

Whitefish

Where: 4 Swift Creek Ln.

Price: $820,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,658

This home is tucked away near the Whitefish River Trail and has been upgraded with new flooring, interior paint, gas fireplace, and tile backsplash. It includes a two-car garage and solid finishes throughout. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable River’s Edge neighborhood. Revel Real Estate

MLS Number: 30067195

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].