2026 Primary Election Results

Polls closed at 8 p.m. on June 2. These are the preliminary unofficial results as of 1 a.m. on June 3, with 21,605 votes cast and processed of 85,677 registered voters in Flathead County. Across Montana, 258,214 ballots have been cast and processed of 791,151 registered voters. The results are unofficial until provisional ballots are run, and the election is canvassed.
Please see the Flathead Beacon’s 2026 Primary Election Guide for candidate questionnaires and more.
U.S. Senate
Democrat
Alani Bankhead: 41,223 votes, 43%
Michael Black Wolf: 12,377 votes, 13%
Michael Hummert: 3,864 votes, 4%
Christopher Kehoe: 6,146 votes, 6%
Reilly Neill: 31,063 votes, 33%
Libertarian
Tom Jandron: 1,443 votes, 46%
Kyle Austin: 1,680 votes, 54%
Republican
Charles Walking Child: 14,141 votes, 10%
Kurt Alme: 111,918 votes, 76%
Lee Calhoun: 20,747 votes, 14%
U.S. House, MT-01
Democrat
Russell Cleveland: 12,381 votes, 21%
Sam Forstag: 20,202 votes, 35%
Matt Rains: 5,039 votes, 9%
Ryan Busse: 19,302 votes, 34%
Libertarian
Nick Sheedy: 1,073 votes, 100%
Republican
Aaron Flint: 32,881 votes, 50%
Christi Jacobsen: 16,023 votes, 24%
Al ‘Doc’ Olszewski: 12,781 votes, 19%
Ray Curtis: 4,483 votes, 7%
Public Service Commission
Republican
*Annie Bukacek: 9,043 votes, 35%
Joe Dooling: 8,661 votes, 334%
David Sanders: 8,153 votes, 32%
*incumbent
Legislative Districts
House District 3 — Republican
Cathy Mitchell: 485 votes, 46%
Derek Peachey: 572 votes, 54%
House District 4 — Republican
*Lyn Bennett: 225 votes, 23%
Shaun Pandina: 660 votes, 66%
Nathan Purdy: 114 votes, 11%
*incumbent
House District 6 — Republican
Jim Riley: 1,020 votes, 67%
Arthur Dunn: 512 votes, 33%
House District 7 — Republican
*Courtenay Sprunger: 541 votes, 65%
Luke Maxwell: 306 votes, 35%
*incumbent
House District 13 — Republican
*Linda Reksten: 844 votes, 35%
Finley Warden: 1,567 votes, 65%
*incumbent
Senate District 1 — Republican
Neil Duram: 1,306 votes, 34%
Steve Gunderson: 1,935 votes, 52%
Vincent Backen: 501 votes, 14%
Senate District 8 — Democrat
Jade-Heather Ackerman: 353 votes, 23%
Tyson Running Wolf: 1,197 votes, 77%
Flathead County
Sheriff — Republican
Top candidate elected to four-year term
*Brian Heino: 13,364 votes, 89%
Evie Cahalen: 1,660 votes, 11%
*incumbent
County Commissioner — Democrat
Nathan Dugan: 3,643 votes, 65%
Colton Little: 1,953 votes, 35%
County Clerk and Recorder — Republican
Top candidate elected to four-year term
Sheena Sterling: 7,994 votes, 59%
Cheryl Hohman: 5,775 votes, 42%