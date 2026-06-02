2026 Primary Election Results

Polls closed at 8 p.m. on June 2. These are the preliminary unofficial results as of 1 a.m. on June 3, with 21,605 votes cast and processed of 85,677 registered voters in Flathead County. Across Montana, 258,214 ballots have been cast and processed of 791,151 registered voters. The results are unofficial until provisional ballots are run, and the election is canvassed.

Please see the Flathead Beacon’s 2026 Primary Election Guide for candidate questionnaires and more.

U.S. Senate

Democrat

Alani Bankhead: 41,223 votes, 43%

Michael Black Wolf: 12,377 votes, 13%

Michael Hummert: 3,864 votes, 4%

Christopher Kehoe: 6,146 votes, 6%

Reilly Neill: 31,063 votes, 33%

Libertarian

Tom Jandron: 1,443 votes, 46%

Kyle Austin: 1,680 votes, 54%

Republican

Charles Walking Child: 14,141 votes, 10%

Kurt Alme: 111,918 votes, 76%

Lee Calhoun: 20,747 votes, 14%

U.S. House, MT-01

Democrat

Russell Cleveland: 12,381 votes, 21%

Sam Forstag: 20,202 votes, 35%

Matt Rains: 5,039 votes, 9%

Ryan Busse: 19,302 votes, 34%

Libertarian

Nick Sheedy: 1,073 votes, 100%

Republican

Aaron Flint: 32,881 votes, 50%

Christi Jacobsen: 16,023 votes, 24%

Al ‘Doc’ Olszewski: 12,781 votes, 19%

Ray Curtis: 4,483 votes, 7%

Public Service Commission

Republican

*Annie Bukacek: 9,043 votes, 35%

Joe Dooling: 8,661 votes, 334%

David Sanders: 8,153 votes, 32%

*incumbent

Legislative Districts

House District 3 — Republican

Cathy Mitchell: 485 votes, 46%

Derek Peachey: 572 votes, 54%

House District 4 — Republican

*Lyn Bennett: 225 votes, 23%

Shaun Pandina: 660 votes, 66%

Nathan Purdy: 114 votes, 11%

*incumbent

House District 6 — Republican

Jim Riley: 1,020 votes, 67%

Arthur Dunn: 512 votes, 33%

House District 7 — Republican

*Courtenay Sprunger: 541 votes, 65%

Luke Maxwell: 306 votes, 35%

*incumbent

House District 13 — Republican

*Linda Reksten: 844 votes, 35%

Finley Warden: 1,567 votes, 65%

*incumbent

Senate District 1 — Republican

Neil Duram: 1,306 votes, 34%

Steve Gunderson: 1,935 votes, 52%

Vincent Backen: 501 votes, 14%

Senate District 8 — Democrat

Jade-Heather Ackerman: 353 votes, 23%

Tyson Running Wolf: 1,197 votes, 77%

Flathead County

Sheriff — Republican

Top candidate elected to four-year term

*Brian Heino: 13,364 votes, 89%

Evie Cahalen: 1,660 votes, 11%

*incumbent

County Commissioner — Democrat

Nathan Dugan: 3,643 votes, 65%

Colton Little: 1,953 votes, 35%

County Clerk and Recorder — Republican

Top candidate elected to four-year term

Sheena Sterling: 7,994 votes, 59%

Cheryl Hohman: 5,775 votes, 42%