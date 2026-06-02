Best Bites Around Glacier

Everyone has their own reason for visiting Glacier National Park. Some are lovers of majestic peaks and grand vistas. Some seek an array of wildlife. Some are ready to explore the 700 miles of hikeable trail. Then there are those who have no idea why they came. Swept up by a friend or family member, unsuspecting and defenseless against the intense awe and wonder that may crack their mind open like an egg never to be put back together.

Which brings us to food. Food is the one thing everyone who visits the park has in common beyond the simple geographical location. Many plan on exploring the culinary scene around the park while others are convinced they’ll get up every morning to prepare breakfast while packing a lunch, dinner and a few hiking snacks. This list is for the former and because the best laid plans of marmot and men often go awry, it is also for the latter.

Soba Bowl from Uptown Hearth. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Uptown Hearth

619 Nucleus Ave., Columbia Falls

No matter your intentions, sometimes you’re just not on it. A missed alarm, a late night, or maybe just the realization you’re not at work and don’t need to do anything. Uptown Hearth, in Columbia Falls, is the best place to turn around the day. Both coffee connoisseurs and those who simply demand caffeine will equally enjoy the locally roasted blends. They have a two-egg breakfast, OG Sandwich and a breakfast burrito to get everyone going. If you arrive even later in the day, you can sample the Soba and Bahn Mi bowls or an Uptown Cheesesteak. For those who didn’t get a chance to pack their lunch for the hike, they have a grab-and-go cooler with sandwiches, wraps and beverages. Basically, you’re covered. It’s the type of place that can turn a burning resentment of your companions into gratitude.

Packer’s Roost

9640 U.S. Highway 2 E., Coram

Packer’s Roost is an institution with a bit more color. A place whose palette brightens the longer the night goes on, and whose front entrance is often guarded with a long line of motorcycles. It has also been a reliable staple for hikers coming off a long day and park employees wrapping up an extended work hitch in the backcountry. In either case, the Original Packer’s Burger provides just what the muscles crave after thumping down the trail. The beer garden is a surprisingly serene place to enjoy an Ortega Burger, a Prime Dip or an array of Packer’s Ultimate Sliders.

Two Sisters Cafe

3600 U.S. Highway 89, Babb

It would be impossible to quantify the number of times this conversation has unfolded between two hikers a few miles from the trailhead on the east side of the park: “Do you know what I want?”

“What?”

“A Two Sisters Margarita and a Red Burger.”

Located near Babb on Highway 2, Two Sisters has been the much-needed distraction enabling scores of hikers to forget their rubbery legs and blisters for the last few miles. The restaurant’s funky aesthetic and laid-back atmosphere offers a casual reentry into the real world. Their Red Burger topped with Creole sauce or their Trout and Waffles topped with marionberry syrup go perfectly with their iconic Two Sisters Margarita.

A Detroit Deep Dish pizza is topped with parmesan at Ranger Joe’s Pizza. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Ranger Joe’s Pizza

27 Scout Ln., Columbia Falls

Ranger Joe’s, located between Whitefish and Columbia Falls, is an important place to keep in a visitor’s back pocket when a plan falls through or the group just doesn’t quite make it to the park that day. Ranger Joe’s offers Sicilian, Detroit and New York style pizza, the latter of which was voted best in the state. It shares its location with Scout and Gather, a roadside destination with mini golf, pickle ball and cornhole available. The perfect place when the park seems too daunting.

Eddie’s Cafe and Mercantile in Apgar Village in Glacier National Park. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Eddie’s Cafe

Apgar Village

Since it opened in 1945, thousands of people have purchased an ice cream cone at Eddie’s and walked the short distance to the foot of Lake McDonald. To stand on the shore of Lake McDonald, ice cream cone in hand, gazing upon the majestic, glacially carved Lake McDonald valley is to feel the infinitesimal state of human existence in the immense expanse of the universe, while simultaneously knowing you are one of an unknowable number of tiny humans who enjoy both beauty and ice cream.

Johnson’s Cafe

21 Red Eagle Road, Browning

As hard as it is to believe, not every day in the park will be sunshine and bear sightings. The weather can be cold and rainy, limiting your views to almost nothing but the Going-to-the-Sun Road’s stone-masonry guardrails guiding you across the park. If not in the right frame of mind, it can be easy to drive from West to East convinced you “didn’t see anything.” To help stave off the despair, remember Johnson’s Cafe is waiting just up the hill in St. Mary. Johnson’s Cafe offers family style dinners starting in the late afternoon. Who could be unhappy with a chicken fried steak waiting for them? Before then, it’s possible to get a soup of the day with several slices of homemade bread. It’s a simple, familiar pleasure that tastes so good, you might contemplate standing in the rain just to go back in and get seconds.

Signage and flowers at the Northern Lights Saloon in Polebridge. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Northern Lights Saloon

255 Polebridge Loop

Once you’ve braved the long road up to Polebridge, there’s a good chance you need to get out of the vehicle — either from the stress of driving or, depending on the condition of the washboarded road, to realign your back. The Northern Lights Saloon has been a relaxing spot to recover for many years. The menu has a nice variety including classics like a bison burger, as well as a gyro and Cubano sandwich. Anyone wanting some ruffage should enjoy the Caesar salad and a hearty “rainbow” quinoa bowl, packed with veggies. Add on draught beer or a specialty cocktail, and you can either continue on to your destination or stay and enjoy live music at the Northern Lights Stage.

HUNGRY FOR MORE? Local food, culture and events: Never miss a moment with Flathead Beacon. Stay at the table by becomig a member with a one-time or recurring donation of any amount.

The Belton Chalet

12575 U.S. Highway 2, West Glacier

Built in 1912, the historic Belton Chalet is a welcoming bridge from the past. It’s a place where you can dress up for your anniversary and have coffee-rubbed petit filets in the grand hall, while someone who just spent eight days in the backcountry can come straight from the trailhead to enjoy a bison meatloaf in the sunshine on the deck. One of the six historic hotels built by the Great Northern Railway, the Belton Chalet creates exquisite cuisine and a unique experience where all travelers can cross paths.

Pies from the Stonefly Lounge in Coram. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Stonefly Lounge

10154 U.S. Highway 2, Coram

The Stonefly Lounge is a place where the game you want is on, the best local band is playing and you just found your new favorite shirt at the clothing swap. It’s a place to laugh about the day’s tragedy narrowly averted over a cocktail or a tasty beer from their carefully curated tap lineup. It’s also the place to get a delicious Stonefly Pie. Baked fresh every day, the savory pies are hearty enough to help you recover from any activity in the park and are the perfect companion when paired with a beer. They offer classics like chicken and beef pot pie, and also more innovative flavors, including pork enchilada or meatball alfredo. A beer and a pie is the best way to rehash how you fell out of the raft on dry land.