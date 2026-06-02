Join the ‘Treasure Hunt’ to Protect Flathead Lake

I just wanted to say thank you to Citizens for a Better Flathead, North Shore Water Alliance, and the Upper West Shore Alliance for kicking off a community initiative to help solve our septic and sewage issue. We are rapidly approaching an ecological breaking point, which is why the turnout at the May 26 meeting was such an incredible breath of fresh air! With a high-risk septic and sewage treatment plant expansion looming in dangerous proximity to Flathead Lake, our community is refusing to sit back.

The newly launched “Community Treasure Hunt” is a brilliant, forward-thinking initiative that shows exactly the kind of leadership we need right now. Turning to the community to crowdsource an alternative, environmentally sound location is our absolute best shot at protecting the lake before growth outpaces infrastructure capacity. We must establish science-backed siting criteria immediately to prevent irreversible contamination to our drinking water wells and pristine waters.

This citizen-led search is a proactive solution to head off long-term ecological risks, but we need everyone on board. The stakes are simply too high to stay on the sidelines. If you missed the kickoff at FVCC, it is not too late to act. Please visit the Citizens for a Better Flathead website (https://www.flatheadcitizens.org) or give them a call at 406-756-8993 immediately to learn more and how you can volunteer to help problem-solve this issue before it’s too late.

Mary Person

Whitefish