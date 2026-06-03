Authorities Release Identity of Suspect Killed in Officer-involved Shooting

Authorities have released the identity of a suspect who died in an officer-involved shooting at the Emery Bay Campground near Hungry Horse Reservoir on May 29, according to a Kalispell Police Department news release.

Kenneth Ardagna, 57, was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained during the incident after Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault involving a weapon at the campground.

The sheriff’s office requested the Kalispell Police Department conduct an investigation, which Chief of Police Jordan Venezio said was in its preliminary stages.

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