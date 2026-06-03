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Crime

Authorities Release Identity of Suspect Killed in Officer-involved Shooting

Kenneth Ardagna, 57, of Kalispell, died as a result of injuries sustained during the May 29 incident at Emery Bay Campground near Hungry Horse Reservoir

By Maggie Dresser
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked at the Flathead County Justice Center in Kalispell on March 31, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Authorities have released the identity of a suspect who died in an officer-involved shooting at the Emery Bay Campground near Hungry Horse Reservoir on May 29, according to a Kalispell Police Department news release.

Kenneth Ardagna, 57, was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained during the incident after Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault involving a weapon at the campground.

The sheriff’s office requested the Kalispell Police Department conduct an investigation, which Chief of Police Jordan Venezio said was in its preliminary stages.

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