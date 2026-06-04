Don’t Be Distracted, Focus on Putting Montanans First

This fall Montanans have the opportunity to put our state back on the right track. Far too many Montana families and small businesses are struggling, worried about how to make ends meet, and whether their children will be able to pursue the American Dream and live a better life.

As a result, voters are looking for a change. The question facing Montana Democrats is whether we can seize this opportunity, stating clearly what we stand for and how our values and priorities—family, fairness, and freedom—translate into helping Montanans succeed.

The challenges of everyday life in Montana today are well documented. To name just a few: gasoline is up, grocery costs are steadily rising, and housing prices remain out of reach for most working Montanans.

Sadly, the Republican responses to these problems also are well known: tax cuts focused on the wealthy, slashing health care programs, and attacks on public education.

The results of the Republican program have been predictable—growing economic inequality and a growing frustration among many Montanans that no matter how hard they work, getting ahead remains a distant dream rather than a real possibility.

From this mounting voter dissatisfaction comes the possibility of a political reckoning in the 2026 Montana elections. Such a change would require both that a) Republicans be held accountable and b) Democrats gain the trust of voters and show how they will make life better for Montanans.

So far, Democrats have been focused on the first part—rightly pointing out the faults and problems with the Republicans’ agenda. But we also need to do much more of the second part, listening and communicating with Montanans to show them our values and that our highest priority is putting Montanans first and creating opportunities for them to get ahead.

Democrats need to seize the initiative and set an agenda for Montana’s future rather than only aiming attacks on the faults and mistakes of Republicans. Criticizing past failures, while important, is not enough. Without a clear, succinct message and how we’ll improve peoples’ lives, this opportunity will almost certainly pass us by, and it would be our own fault.

Montana Democrats meet later this month (June 20-21) to set our platform for the coming election. While the current party platform covers many issues, often in great detail (it’s 30+ pages), it’s vital that Democrats focus on what Montanans are most concerned about: how to make their lives better in the short and long term.

It’s going to take time, hard work, and discipline to improve our standing among everyday Montanans. If we are going rebuild that trust with voters, Democrats must prioritize the top issues facing Montanans today. We simply cannot afford to be distracted.

Democrats have a lot to offer, and I’m hopeful we can succeed. Every morning Democrats across the state wake up thinking about how they can help their community and state have a better future.

We are guided by the principles of family, fairness, and freedom as we work to ensure that all Montanans have the opportunity to comfortably take care of themselves and the people they love. Montanans deserve a government that puts them first and works tirelessly on their behalf. Democrats won’t stop working to make that vision a sustained reality.

Joe Hancock, the Gallatin County Democratic Chair, was born and raised in Big Timber and served in the U.S. Air Force before returning to Montana.