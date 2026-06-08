Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $450,000

Kalispell
Where: 786 Fifth Ave.
Price: $449,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,016
This charming two-bedroom home is being offered for the first time in decades. From its cozy spaces to its welcoming atmosphere, it offers the perfect blend of charm and comfort. This well-loved home is filled with character and timeless appeal. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30065162
Eureka
Where: 321 Forest Lp.
Price: $425,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,824
This beautiful home sits on about a half-acre in the Crystal Lakes subdivision and is a work in progress. Many of the materials necessary to complete the home are included in the sale: master bath soaker tub, stainless cable railing system; and rough-in plumbing parts. Montana Properties LLC
MLS Number: 30069781
Essex
Where: 426 Parma Dr.
Price: $445,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,100
This mountain retreat offers views of the Middle Fork Flathead River and into Glacier National Park. The charming cabin is being offered turnkey and is currently operating as a successful vacation rental. Enjoy river access just steps away or hike directly into Glacier National Park via the Walton Ranger Station. Trailhead Realty Group
MLS Number: 30070719
Columbia Falls
Where: 104 Second Ave. W.
Price: $439,000
What: Four-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 1,762
This beautifully updated home is situated on a generous downtown corner lot and blends historic charm with contemporary upgrades. It features updated electrical systems and new flooring throughout. Outside is a fully fenced backyard and detached garage that can be used for parking or additional storage. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30070677
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].