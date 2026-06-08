Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $450,000

Kalispell

Where: 786 Fifth Ave.

Price: $449,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,016

This charming two-bedroom home is being offered for the first time in decades. From its cozy spaces to its welcoming atmosphere, it offers the perfect blend of charm and comfort. This well-loved home is filled with character and timeless appeal. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30065162

Eureka

Where: 321 Forest Lp.

Price: $425,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,824

This beautiful home sits on about a half-acre in the Crystal Lakes subdivision and is a work in progress. Many of the materials necessary to complete the home are included in the sale: master bath soaker tub, stainless cable railing system; and rough-in plumbing parts. Montana Properties LLC

MLS Number: 30069781

Essex

Where: 426 Parma Dr.

Price: $445,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,100

This mountain retreat offers views of the Middle Fork Flathead River and into Glacier National Park. The charming cabin is being offered turnkey and is currently operating as a successful vacation rental. Enjoy river access just steps away or hike directly into Glacier National Park via the Walton Ranger Station. Trailhead Realty Group

MLS Number: 30070719

Columbia Falls

Where: 104 Second Ave. W.

Price: $439,000

What: Four-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,762

This beautifully updated home is situated on a generous downtown corner lot and blends historic charm with contemporary upgrades. It features updated electrical systems and new flooring throughout. Outside is a fully fenced backyard and detached garage that can be used for parking or additional storage. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30070677

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].