Joy Reid: The RAW Truth About My MSNBC Firing & YouTube Success

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Join Maury in a candid conversation with news icon Joy Reid as she opens up about life after MSNBC and her successful transition to YouTube (‪@TheJoyReidShow‬). The episode dives deep into the shifting world of journalism, the rise of opinion-based reporting, and why Joy chose to pivot to a digital-first platform to maintain her voice. As two seasoned media veterans, Maury and Joy explore the evolution of political discourse and the impact of partisan tribalism, connecting the past to the present as they discuss Joy’s new book, Medgar and Myrlie, and Maury’s own experience covering the JFK White House during that same critical era of the Civil Rights Movement. You will gain unique insights into the behind-the-scenes reality of today’s modern newsrooms, the challenges of working in a rapidly changing industry, and their thoughts on the state of American democracy.

Follow Joy Reid:

YouTube: ‪@TheJoyReidShow‬

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyannreid/…

Book: https://www.amazon.com/Medgar-Myrlie-…

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Maury Povich is a legendary journalist and cultural icon whose unfiltered authenticity and deep curiosity drive every conversation he has, both on and off the air.

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

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