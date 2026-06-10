June 6: Lying Kitchen Dwellers Fans

Tuesday, June 2
8:44 p.m. A “gaggle” of transients were talking loudly.
8:58 a.m. The neighbor’s cat set up shop in somebody’s garage and was harassing the dog.
10:58 a.m. A family of ducks were disrupting traffic.
10:42 p.m. The neighbor’s bedroom light was shining onto somebody’s property.
11:05 p.m. A man wanted to report the officer’s report about how the bright light incident was handled.
Wednesday, June 3
12:51 a.m. Some bunnies survived an attempted homicide by a Huskey duo.
11:59 a.m. A naked man laying on a bench turned out to be fully clothed.
4:34 p.m. A dog who hopped the fence was just saying “hi” to the neighbor.
5:17 p.m. A drunk guy offered to buy some middle schoolers beer.
Thursday, June 4
7:20 a.m. Somebody was growling in the dumpster.
Saturday, June 6
11:13 a.m. Five guys wearing ski masks were waving a confederate flag and peacefully protesting in Depot Park.
4:40 p.m. A “very drunk” guy refused to leave the Kalispell Police Department lobby.
9:31 p.m. Kids were in somebody’s lawn.
10:47 p.m. A traveling Kitchen Dwellers fan lied to law enforcement about the joint custody of the 1986 Dodge Falcon conversion van he shared with his ex-girlfriend. He thanked officers for nothing when he was directed to small claims court, which will have to wait until he returns from his Euro trip.
Sunday, June 7
1:19 p.m. An ex-girlfriend stole a boat.
6:01 p.m. A woman rescued an abandoned rooster from the flower bushes.
7:12 p.m. Teenagers were drinking in the mall parking lot.
Monday, June 8
8:45 a.m. Java the small brown dog snuck out of the house at 2 a.m.
1:01 p.m. A calico cat decided to live with the neighbors.