More Montanans Cast Ballots in This Election Than Any Other Midterm Primary 

Montana’s June primary election drew more than 300,000 voters across the state for the first time, the highest raw vote total for a primary during a midterm election year ever, according to data from the Montana Secretary of State’s office. At the same time, turnout as a share of registered voters continued to decline from its 2018 peak.

Data from the last eight midterm primary elections show the number of registered voters steadily increasing from 602,716 in 1998 to 791,207 in 2026, an increase of 31%. During that period, the number of ballots cast nearly doubled from 161,568 to 300,022.

The June 2, 2026 primary set a new participation record for primaries in midterm election years, surpassing the previous record of 293,049 ballots cast in 2022.

The highest participation rate in the last eight midterm primaries came in 2018, when 41.6% of registered voters cast ballots. Turnout fell to 39.4% in 2022 and 37.9% in 2026.

The figures suggest that while a smaller share of registered voters are participating than in 2018, the overall number of voters casting ballots continues to increase as Montana’s electorate grows.

The largest surges in turnout occurred in 2006 and 2018. Participation rose from 28.8% in 2002 to 34.3% in 2006, then climbed from 33.2% in 2014 to 41.6% in 2018.

Both elections occurred during periods of heightened political engagement and under presidents with notably low approval ratings, conditions that often coincide with exceptionally strong voter turnout.

Overall, the data show a steadily growing primary electorate and record vote totals, even as turnout rates have retreated from their 2018 high.

This story originally appeared in the Montana Free Press, which can be found online at montanafreepress.org.