The Gianforte-Daines Cabal Believes They are Kingmakers

Primary season is over. Political parties selected their candidates – or did they? Much chicanery occurred leading up to the primaries most notably the skullduggery and humbuggery of Montana Republican elites. The last-minute withdrawals of incumbents Daines and Zinke immediately followed by prepared-in-advance campaign launches of their chosen successors, resembled actions taken by an authoritarian regime rather than a representative republic.



The Gianforte-Daines Cabal controls Montana Republican politics with an iron fist. Along with their elitist Republican accomplices, they believe they are the kingmakers for politicians who will carry on their agenda for the Treasure state. The most recent slate of so-called moderate, RINO, “Solutions Caucus” Republican candidates who won primary races from local precincts to the highest levels of state government should concern all true Conservative Republicans. These are big-government Republicans who will tax and spend Montanans’ hard-earned money no differently than leftist progressive Democrats. Watch out – more property tax increases are on the way. Possibly a constitutional amendment to allow more taxation than currently allowed by the Montana Constitution.



To identify the Gianforte-Daines Cabal preferred candidate list, look at campaign finance reports. Those to whom they contribute will do the Cabal’s bidding in the Montana Legislature and the Federal level. Further, an investigation into Political Action Committees’ contributors combined with the candidates they support shows tens of millions of dollars from out of state is spent to influence our local elections. Are these out-of-state donors part of the Gianforte-Daines Cabal?



Beware – DC insiders, Montana’s political elite, and wealthy donors are stealthily executing a plan that is not necessarily in the best interest of Montanans.



Backroom deals – smoke-filled rooms – power, money and control. It’s time for Montanans to follow the money. It is there where the truth will be exposed.



Elitists, remember, elephants have long memories.

Janet Walters

Bigfork