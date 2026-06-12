LCWSD: Support ‘Essential’ Wastewater Infrastructure Upgrades

Dear Lakeside and Somers residents,

I wanted to reach out to everyone in the Lakeside and Somers communities who is served by or impacted by the Lakeside County Water and Sewer District (LCWSD). Many of you have likely been following the ongoing discussions regarding the modernization and expansion of our wastewater treatment infrastructure. I would like to provide some context and ask for your support.

As many residents know, Lakeside has relied on land application and groundwater discharge for treated wastewater since the 1980s. The current projects being undertaken by LCWSD are not introducing a new wastewater management approach. Rather, they are focused on improving and modernizing existing systems to meet current environmental standards, increase treatment capacity, and ensure long-term reliability for our community.

These improvements include upgrades to treatment processes, expansion of treatment facilities, and enhancements to the infrastructure that transports wastewater from Lakeside to the treatment site near Somers. These investments are essential to protecting public health, safeguarding water quality, and ensuring the community has the infrastructure necessary to support future needs.

Reliable wastewater infrastructure is a critical component of any thriving community. Without it, development opportunities become limited, costs increase, and uncertainty can affect homeowners, businesses, and future investments throughout the region. The existing system has served the community well, but it will not meet our long-term needs without significant upgrades.

Public participation and oversight are important parts of the process. However, much of the public discussion has been driven by a relatively small number of individuals and organizations. While all perspectives deserve consideration, it is equally important that decision-makers hear from residents who recognize the value of maintaining and improving essential public infrastructure.

The continued challenges to permits, approvals, water rights, and infrastructure projects have resulted in additional costs, delays, and uncertainty. These impacts ultimately affect the entire community. The benefits of these projects extend beyond Lakeside and Somers, supporting housing, local businesses, employment opportunities, environmental protection, and economic stability throughout the Flathead Valley.

I understand that many residents prefer to avoid public meetings or political discussions. However, there is a growing need for broader community participation so that local and state decision-makers can better understand the full range of community perspectives.

I encourage residents to consider becoming involved by:

• Attending public hearings and community meetings when important decisions are being discussed.

• Supporting reasonable, science-based infrastructure improvements that protect public health and the environment.

• Encouraging friends and neighbors to stay informed about these projects.

• Sharing constructive feedback with elected officials, regulatory agencies, and decision-makers.

• Submitting letters to the editor or other public comments when appropriate.

While no project is perfect, communities move forward through constructive dialogue, collaboration, and informed decision-making. With your support, we can help ensure that Lakeside, Somers, and the surrounding region continue to grow responsibly while preserving the quality of life that makes this area such a special place to live.

To learn more about LCWSD projects and stay informed, please visit our project webpage: https://lcwsd.com/current-projects

Thank you for your time, consideration, and continued engagement.

Marc Liechti is the president of the Lakeside County Water and Sewer District.