Our Water, Our Future

“Flathead Lake won’t stay this clear by accident… It requires people willing to think further than their own lifetime. Our kids will look back on the choices we make today the same way we look at this water—with gratitude, or with grief.”

These words, adapted from an iconic rallying cry to protect Lake Tahoe, carry profound weight in the Flathead Valley today. We live in an extraordinary place, defined by world-class water clarity. Yet, as our valley experiences unprecedented population growth, we stand at a critical infrastructure crossroads. The choices we make right now regarding our county’s septic, sewage, and biosolids waste will map out the environmental reality our children inherit.

The scale of our challenge is immense. There are an estimated 50,000 decentralized septic systems in Flathead County. Regional data shows roughly 30 percent of these systems are over 50 years old, and 20 percent are thought to be failing. This is the defining water quality issue of our decade. Relying on an ever-increasing density of standard septic installations is fundamentally unsustainable. When aging infrastructure fails, it threatens our shared drinking water, our local economy, and the ecological lifeblood of the region.

Too often, environmental planning is top-down. Government mandates drop from above, placement decisions are made behind closed doors, and local communities face the fallout. We see the limits of this model right now as the Lakeside County Water and Sewer District prepares to advance a wastewater treatment facility expansion in a location presenting dangerous proximity and ecological harm to Flathead Lake.

There is a better way. Rather than dwelling on past placement friction, a coalition of local conservation organizations—including Citizens for a Better Flathead, the North Shore Water Alliance, and the Upper West Shore Alliance—is turning the traditional paradigm upside down. Following a successful public kickoff on May 26, we initiated a valley-wide, community-led “Community Treasure Hunt” to crowdsource the most environmentally sound ground for the county’s future waste treatment facility.

To lead this effort, we are forming a dedicated, independent Flathead Clean Water Task Force. We are seeking individuals with a true passion for protecting Flathead Lake to step up, serve on, and lead the work of this Task Force. We are particularly interested in inviting students and young leaders in our community to be a part of this effort, ensuring the next generation has a direct hand in shaping local solutions. To support these community leaders, we are bringing in outside technical experts—including hydrogeologists, environmental engineers, and soil scientists—to educate, inform, and provide science-backed guidance to the Task Force.

By pairing local community leadership with scientific review, the Task Force will ensure every suggested land parcel is grounded in sound science and engineering potential. We will study advanced national models, including the cutting-edge Sedron/Varcor resource recovery systems, which purify waste and recover clean water without threatening local water bodies.

The Task Force will also address vital local questions: How do we alleviate economic challenges for local septic pumpers? How do we prevent landfill odor and chemical reactions from high-moisture waste? Can we implement waste-to-energy technologies to transform sewage into clean electricity?

We need your voice, your local knowledge, and your love for the lake. Participation is accessible and open to all. Whether you wish to join the Task Force leadership, submit a potential land parcel suggestion from your laptop, or support the work through computer-based research assignments, your involvement is vital. Let us choose to act deliberately, transparently, and collaboratively so that when future generations look at Flathead Lake, they do so with deep gratitude for the choices we make today.

You can get involved right now by visiting www.FlatheadCitizens.org or emailing [email protected] to sign up as a community member, student leader, or technical expert. Online forms are readily available to submit potential land parcels for review or to sign up directly to join the Task Force leadership and help guide the future of our watershed.