Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $600,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 1093 Roost Way
Price: $608,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,400
This ranch-style home sits on 1.33 acres and is located just minutes from Glacier National Park. It includes central A/C, a functional layout, and a spacious primary bedroom. Outside are large front and back patios and ample space for gardening or outdoor activities. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30069173
Eureka
Where: 346 Crystal Lakes Dr.
Price: $584,499
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,016
This fully renovated home in the peaceful Crystal Lakes neighborhood sits on 0.46 acres and blends modern updates with the quiet comfort of Montana living. Every detail has been thoughtfully reimagined, including new windows, interior and exterior paint, granite counters, custom tilework, and expanded deck. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30068562
Kalispell
Where: 11 Bruyer Way
Price: $599,999
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,698
This wonderful home in the Buffalo Stage neighborhood is situated near the end of a quiet street on a fully fenced lot. It has an abundance of natural light, a spacious basement, and a three-car garage. Outside is mature landscaping and an additional boat/RV parking pad. Windermere Real Estate
MLS Number: 30071562
Bigfork
Where: 970 Electric Ave.
Price: $625,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,472
This home features an open living, dining, and kitchen layout with abundant windows that fill the space with natural light. Double doors off the living room open to a spacious deck with mountain views. The property includes a large fenced yard and an oversized two-car garage with space for a workshop. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30068388
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].