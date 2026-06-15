Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $600,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 1093 Roost Way

Price: $608,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,400

This ranch-style home sits on 1.33 acres and is located just minutes from Glacier National Park. It includes central A/C, a functional layout, and a spacious primary bedroom. Outside are large front and back patios and ample space for gardening or outdoor activities. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30069173

Eureka

Where: 346 Crystal Lakes Dr.

Price: $584,499

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,016

This fully renovated home in the peaceful Crystal Lakes neighborhood sits on 0.46 acres and blends modern updates with the quiet comfort of Montana living. Every detail has been thoughtfully reimagined, including new windows, interior and exterior paint, granite counters, custom tilework, and expanded deck. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30068562

Kalispell

Where: 11 Bruyer Way

Price: $599,999

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,698

This wonderful home in the Buffalo Stage neighborhood is situated near the end of a quiet street on a fully fenced lot. It has an abundance of natural light, a spacious basement, and a three-car garage. Outside is mature landscaping and an additional boat/RV parking pad. Windermere Real Estate

MLS Number: 30071562

Bigfork

Where: 970 Electric Ave.

Price: $625,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,472

This home features an open living, dining, and kitchen layout with abundant windows that fill the space with natural light. Double doors off the living room open to a spacious deck with mountain views. The property includes a large fenced yard and an oversized two-car garage with space for a workshop. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30068388

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].