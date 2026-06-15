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Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Kalispell

The 28-year-old Helena man was pronounced dead after he was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 2 early Saturday morning

By Maggie Dresser
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked at the Flathead County Justice Center in Kalispell on March 31, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A pickup truck that was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 2 at mile marker 117 in Kalispell struck a pedestrian early Saturday morning at approximately 2:53 a.m., according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

The 18-year-old Eureka driver hit the pedestrian in the roadway, which had no shoulders. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not visible at night.

The 28-year-old Helena man rolled into oncoming traffic before the pickup truck came to rest in the westbound lane. The driver and the three passengers ranging in age from 16 to 20 waited for emergency responders, according to MHP.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Drugs, alcohol and speed were not suspecting factors in the incident.

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