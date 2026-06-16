Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Investigating a Death at a Local Party

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male who was found unresponsive at a party where numerous juveniles and young adults were gathering in the early morning hours on Saturday, June 13, according to a news release.

At 2:50 a.m., dispatch received a report regarding an unresponsive male found in a grassy area near the gathering in Flathead County who appeared highly intoxicated, shivering and was unresponsive to efforts to “improve his condition,” according to a preliminary investigation

Individuals at the scene relocated the male closer to a fire to warm his body and later attempted to transport him to meet emergency medical personnel.

During transport to the hospital, the male reportedly lost signs of life and CPR was initiated until emergency responders arrived and assumed care.

The male was transported for further examination, and an autopsy is currently being conducted.

Investigators reported no obvious external traumatic injuries other than minor scratches.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue interviewing witnesses and review evidence.

The cause or manner of death is unknown at this time.

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