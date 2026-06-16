More Than Just a Hotel Name

Places become landmarks not because of their buildings, but because of the memories they hold. For nearly 40 years, Grouse Mountain Lodge has been one of those places in Whitefish. As a Whitefish native, I have celebrated many of life’s milestone moments there, from family gatherings to holiday traditions, and I know my story is shared by many others in this community.

For my family, Easter and Mother’s Day brunches at Grouse Mountain Lodge have become treasured traditions that we continue to look forward to year after year. For others, it has been the setting for weddings, anniversaries, proms, fundraisers, conferences, and community celebrations. Grouse Mountain Lodge is more than a hotel. It is part of Whitefish’s collective memory.

Its name also carries meaning. Grouse Mountain Lodge was named after Grouse Mountain, known to generations of locals as “Chicken Ridge,” a nickname rooted in the abundance of grouse, or “mountain chickens,” found in our forests. Before much of the surrounding development existed, my friends and I spent countless hours mountain biking the trails up there. For many of us, Chicken Ridge was not just a place on a map. It was part of our childhood. That is what made the name Grouse Mountain Lodge so fitting. It reflected a real place, a distinctive landscape, and a shared history that helped shape Whitefish’s character.

The importance of Grouse Mountain Lodge extends beyond nostalgia. In a retrospective on developer Tim Grattan’s contributions to Whitefish, the Hungry Horse News credited him with having “put Whitefish on the map by building the Grouse Mountain Lodge and Convention Center in 1985.” Whether one agrees with that assessment or not, it underscores the significance the lodge has held in Whitefish for nearly four decades. It has been a landmark, an economic driver, and a gathering place that helped shape modern Whitefish.

I applaud the multimillion-dollar investment in renovations and improvements. Reinvestment is important, and preserving a quality hospitality experience benefits our community. What I struggle to understand is why modernization must come at the expense of identity. “Hotel Whitefish” is a generic name that could exist in virtually any destination town. By contrast, Grouse Mountain Lodge possesses personality, history, and decades of brand recognition. Those qualities cannot simply be recreated through a new logo or marketing campaign.

As someone who has spent the last 26 years teaching history at Whitefish High School, I often remind my students that communities are shaped not only by events and people but also by the places and names that become part of our collective memory. Names tell stories. They anchor us to our past and help define who we are.

Whitefish has always drawn people because of its authenticity and strong sense of place. Visitors come here seeking something genuine, something rooted in Montana’s landscape and history. We should be especially careful about preserving the landmarks, traditions, and names that tell our story. Progress and preservation are not mutually exclusive. Renovation should enhance our identity, not dilute it.

I sincerely hope ownership reconsiders this rebrand and thoughtfully evaluates whether this change truly serves the long-term interests of both the business and the Whitefish community. Once pieces of a community’s identity are lost, reclaiming them becomes extraordinarily difficult.

“Hotel Whitefish” describes a location. “Grouse Mountain Lodge” tells a story. Stories like these are worth preserving.

Kelly West Haverlandt graduated from Whitefish High School (WHS) in 1992 and has spent the past 26 years teaching history and English at WHS. She also co-owns World Unleashed Travel, serving clients from around the world. Through both education and travel, she has come to appreciate that a community’s identity and sense of place are among its most valuable and irreplaceable assets.