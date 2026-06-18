A Crucial Choice for Montana

I’m Mary Sexton, a third generation rural Montanan – and proud of it! Over the years, I’ve been involved in education, agriculture, local government, and, yes, even politics. I was a Democratic Teton County Commissioner, Director of MT DNRC under Governor Brian Schweitzer, a statewide Democratic candidate, and chaired the State Democratic Party from 2016-2018.

I’m a pragmatist and I know Montana history. I’ve watched the electorate change and out-of-state money significantly impact elections. It seems the “copper collar” is raising its ugly head again in Montana, echoes from 100 years ago when the Anaconda Company called the shots.

It’s critical that we see the electoral environment we live in today. Over 169,000 Montanans voted the Republican ballot in the U.S. Senate primary this month while under 112,000 voted the Democratic ballot – a 60/40 split. If Montanan Democrats want real competition in our Senate race, and if we want a serious opportunity to vote for a candidate who reflects Montana ideals and interests, that candidate is Seth Bodnar.

Kurt Alme has been all but anointed as the Republican Senator to be – not by the people but by wealthy political interests – Donald Trump and “the Company.” The Democratic nominee has little chance of competing, given voting trends and funding. While I appreciate Alani Bankhead for stepping up and I respect her lifelong record of service to this country, in reality, Seth Bodnar is best positioned to give Montana a shot at sending a Senator to Washington.

If you agree that the moment requires some courage and determination, make your voice heard. Contact your local Democratic Central Committee or reach out to the State Democratic Party and let them know you are supporting Seth Bodnar this election cycle as the viable choice for our Montana values at this exceptionally crucial time.

Mary Sexton

Choteau