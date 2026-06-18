Sugar absorbs oils from whole spices and fresh herbs so readily that making flavored sugars is a nearly effortless DIY project. After I split a vanilla bean and scrape out seeds for a recipe, I bury the remaining pod in sugar. The longer it sits, the more aromatic the vanilla sugar becomes.

The same trick works with fresh edible herbs and blossoms. Basil, mint, lilac and rose are among my favorites for flavoring sugars to sweeten whipping cream, beat into buttercream frosting or coat balls of cookie dough before baking. Start with clean and thoroughly dry edible herbs or blossoms. Shaking them gently might be enough to remove bugs and dust.

For more thorough cleaning, briefly float clusters in a large bowl of cold water, swirling gently to draw out any small insects so that they sink to the bowl’s bottom or climb the nonsubmerged leaves or blossoms, where you can pick them off. Shake the botanicals gently to remove excess water, and then let them dry on a tea towel for at least 30 minutes, until the remaining water has evaporated. Strip herb leaves entirely from their stems; gently tug blossoms from their green sepals. Spread either on dry tea towel or mesh screen and let dry until completely free of water.

When preserving whole leaves of basil or other herbs in layers of salt, I make sure that every time I remove leaves, those left in the jar are still completely buried so that any residual moisture in their densest areas doesn’t invite bacteria or mold. Salt and sugar draw moisture more evenly from ground fresh herbs, lowering contamination risk. If herbal sugar still seems quite moist after its infusion time, spread it on a dry cookie sheet to air out for a few hours before storing it longer. Alternatively, top off the jar with more unflavored sugar, creating an even layer that covers and protects the infusion.

Herb-Infused Sugar

Makes 1 cup

2/3 cup fresh edible herbs or blossoms (about 1 tablespoon chopped)

1 cup granulated sugar, divided

In a food processor or mortar and pestle, grind the leaves or blossoms as small as possible. In a small bowl, place 3/4 cup of sugar. Measure in 1 packed tablespoon of chopped botanicals, pressing them into the sugar with the back of a spoon until well mixed. If desired, return the sugar mixture to the food processor or mortar and pestle and pulse or crush until finely ground.

Use immediately or pack the sugar mixture into an 8-ounce glass jar. Top it with an even layer of the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar. Screw on an airtight lid and store the jar in a cool, dark place. Let the botanicals infuse for about two weeks.

Use a clean spoon to stir the top layer of sugar into the infusion below it and scoop from the jar. The flavor is best in the first two months, but the botanicals and sugar will keep for up to a year.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger. Learn more about this month’s grilling and camp-meal workshops at TwiceAsTasty.com.