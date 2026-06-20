A recent Beacon editorial, “The Debate Surrounding the Montana Plan,” is subtitled: “When did we begin believing that our own judgment is so fragile that it must be protected from information?”



There is a clear answer: When information became overwhelmed by rampant disinformation. With the virtually unlimited influx of carefully constructed messages (dare I say “lies” concocted by both political parties) contained in mailed partisan political fliers and robocalls, it takes time and effort to distinguish what is real. The determination of truth is more work than many can do; clearly evident in many recent elections.



If we eliminate corporate contributions, perhaps people will hear what the candidates have to say instead of the polemic. Cut the clutter and get to know the candidates’ positions instead of being overwhelmed by diatribe.



In these times when corporations make huge contributions to a political candidate, and buy political favors in return for more contributions, the editorial writer should have asked instead: “Who owns your politician?”

David Martin

Whitefish